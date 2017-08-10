BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain hits back at Hamid Ansari, says no better country for Muslims than India

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain hit back at the outgoing vice-president Hamid Ansari. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain hit back at the outgoing vice-president Hamid Ansari for his latest comments. While speaking to ANI, Hussain said that there is no better country for Muslims than India dismissing Ansari’s claims that there is unease amongst the community. “No better country than India for Muslims and no better friend than Hindus,” Shahnawaz Hussain said. Hussain’s comments came just one day after the outgoing VP Hamid Ansari in his latest interview for Rajya Sabha TV had said that there is a feeling of unease and a sense of insecurity among the Muslims in the country, asserting the “ambience of acceptance” is now under threat.

Ansari who has recently completed his second term as the Vice-President of India had said that he has raised the issue in front of PM Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues in the past. “Well, there is always an explanation and there is always a reason. Now it is a matter of judgement, whether you accept the explanation, you accept the reasoning and its rationale,” he said when asked about the response of the government.

In this interview, Ansari had referred to recent incidents of lynching and killings of rationalists as a breakdown of Indian values, breakdown of the ability of the authorities at different levels in different places to be able to enforce what should be normal law enforcing work and over all the very fact that Indianness of any citizen being questioned is a disturbing thought.

“Yes it is a correct assessment,” Ansari said when asked whether he agreed with the assessment that the Muslim community is apprehensive and that it was feeling insecure as a result of the kind of comments made against them, reported PTI.