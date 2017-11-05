Begusarai stampede: 6 policemen suspended for death of three

Six policemen were today suspended in connection with the death of three elderly women due to suffocation near a crowded ghat in Begusarai district. (Representative Image)

Six policemen were today suspended in connection with the death of three elderly women due to suffocation near a crowded ghat in Begusarai district. “Sub-inspectors Ruby Kant Kachchap and Dheerendra Kumar Pathak and Additional Sub-Inspector Ganesh Kumar Singh have been placed under suspension after they were found, prima facie, guilty of dereliction of duty,” Begusarai Superintendent of Police Aditya Kumar said in a statement. “In addition, three constables of the Bihar Military Police, Ruby, Puja and Monica have also been placed under suspension,” it said. Action was also taken against six homeguard personnel. The six were found guilty of “extreme laxity in carrying out their duties” which involved steps to prevent such incidents.

The homeguard personnel have been asked to stay away from duty for six months, the release added. The district magistrate issued show cause notices to two officials deputed as magistrates and tasked with controlling the crowd in coordination with the police, it said.

The three women had died of suffocation in a crowded alley near Simariya Ghat where thousands of devotees had gathered for a holy dip in the Ganga on the occasion of Karthik Purnima. While police initially said there was a stampede, Superintendent of Police Aditya Kumar later denied it saying they died of suffocation because of the heavy rush of pilgrims.