Bawana bypoll: People of Delhi disappointed over AAP government’s misconduct, says Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh

Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh today claimed that the people of Delhi were “disappointed” with the AAP government for its “misconduct”. He said this while campaigning for BJP candidate Ved Prakash in the August 23 by-poll in the Bawana Assembly constituency in north Delhi. “The (Arvind) Kejriwal government has not only shamed the people of Delhi with its misconduct, but people across the country are disappointed with it, as was evident from his party losing the polls in Goa, Delhi and Punjab,” Singh said. He claimed that the scheduled caste communities were “disenchanted” with the Delhi government for “not doing anything” for them and “misusing” the SC funds. “The SC communities are disenchanted. The Jats and other agricultural communities are tired of the corruption in releasing payments from the crop damage relief fund for 2015 and 2016 and also for being denied of good health and education facilities,” said the Union Minister of Steel.

The by-poll in Bawana was necessitated after Prakash, then with the Aam Aadmi Party, quit as the local MLA and subsequently, from the party to join the BJP. Singh said, “The long delay in approving the much-needed Land Pooling Policy, misuse of the SC funds, corruption in payment of crop damage compensation and absence of development are going to cost the Kejriwal government and his party heavily in the Bawana by-poll.”

Accompanied by Prakash, the Union minister took part in a door-to-door campaigning, followed by a workers meeting at Manjra village.