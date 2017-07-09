Baduria, Basirhat riot: How Muslims pooled money to help Hindus targetted by rioters

Muslims in this area of North 24-Parganas on the Bangladesh borde are pooling money to help Hindu neighbours rebuild their gutted shops and businesses.(PTI)

Baduria, Basirhat riot: It’s a beautiful example of communal harmony. And, becomes even more important when Baduria, Basirhat are witnessing communal clashes. According to a report in The Indian Express, some Muslims have come forward to help their Hindu neighbours to reopen their shops. In Trimohini crossing area of Basirhat, one Ajay Pal’s paan bidi shop was ransacked. His shop was in one of the many areas that were vandalised and looted during communal violence. Now, according to IE report, one Md Noor Islam Gaji and several other Muslim men are talking to Pal, urging him to reopen his shop. Also, Muslims are pressing him to accept Rs 2,000 from them to get started again.

According to the IE report, Muslims in this area of North 24-Parganas on the Bangladesh borde are pooling money to help Hindu neighbours rebuild their gutted shops and businesses. Nearly a hundred shops and homes were vandalised in Basirhat where tensions erupted at the beginning of the week after a teen’s objectionable post on social media.

You may also like to watch:

According to Gaji, “Even after the demolition of the Babri mosque, our town remained peaceful. What happened since Tuesday was not right.”

Violent clashes erupted in the Basirhat area of the district after a Class X student updated a controversial picture on Facebook. The boy was later detained by police, but the violence hasn’t abated. Fresh tension was reported on Saturday in Basirhat area days after too forcing the police to lob tear gas shells and resort to baton charge even as the state government decided to ban some organisations for allegedly instigating people.