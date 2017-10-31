Aviation tragedy averted! Helicopter part falls on house in Hyderabad; watch what happened next

In a close shave for two people on board an aircraft as well as residents of a house in Hyderabad, part of the door of a helicopter fell on the terrace, according to reports. It was a training aircraft. The aircraft belongs to the Telangana State Aviation Academy (TSAA). (ANI image)

In a close shave for two people on board an aircraft as well as residents of a house in Hyderabad, part of the door of a helicopter fell on the terrace, according to reports. It was a training aircraft. The aircraft belongs to the Telangana State Aviation Academy (TSAA). It has been learnt that nobody was injured in the incident. However, the landing of the door part on the terrace of a house triggered panic among locals.

The Diamond-A 42 aircraft with two persons on board landed safely later. A senior TSAA official said an inquiry into the incident is underway by the Air Safety Authority of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. “As per the information provided by the pilot of the aircraft, a part of the door came off and fell on the terrace. However, the pilot managed to safely land the aircraft. It is a four-seater aircraft and two persons were on its board–a student and an instructor,” the official was quoted as saying PTI.

Earlier, Lalaguda police station House officer (SHO) Kran Kumar Singh had said they received a call from a resident of Yadav Basti saying that an object resembling a door of an aircraft had fallen on his house with a loud thud. “Our team has recovered the object. No one was injured in the incident. There was no complaint also. We have not registered any case. We are verifying with aviation experts. It (the object) has been handed over to the Air Security experts,” the SHO said.

Watch this video

The incident triggered panic for some time among locals. The incident occurred days after a training aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at an isolated place on the city outskirts. The SHO said the “object” was approximately 4X3 feet. “The aircraft was totally under the control of Deputy Chief Inspector who is having over 2000 hours of experience of flying. It happened unfortunately. Air Safety Authority of DGCA will conduct the investigation,” the TSAA official added.