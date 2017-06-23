Tubelight Movie Review: This Salman Khan film is a treat for Shah Rukh fans as well; will be a box office success too

This Salman Khan’s film has a very strong message – Love conquers all.

Tubelight movie review: A lot has been said about this movie. Obviously, it deserved all the possible attention of movie goers and cinema buffs as it has everyone’s bhaijaan and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in it; moreover it is a big Eid release. And, Sallu is known for setting box office on fire on Eid period through films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick and others. But, has the film lived up to its hype and really delivered what was expected of it? Let’s find out!

Salman Khan has an ability to make any common person a known figure and we totally accept it. Last time Harshali Malhotra became Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and got the huge amounts of attention. This time another child actor has hogged the limelight. Matin Rey Tangu is absolutely natural in the film, same as we have seen him talking like a boss in his viral videos. The five-year-old actor, who hails from Itanagar, has essayed a very fine role in the movie and that with great impact. Honestly saying, many may find him as the ‘hero’ of Tubelight.

This Salman Khan’s film has a very strong message – Love conquers all. The film’s name is Tubelight as Salman Khan’s character Laxman Singh Bisht is called. And the reason behind it is – it takes time to switch on and then there is full light as Salman says in one of hs dialogues in the movie – “Yakeen tubelight ki tarah hota hai, der se jalta hai, lekin jab jalta hai to full light kar deta hai.” Within hours of its release, the IMDB rating of Tubelight was 7.4 out 10. The film is expected to do good business.

This film has three Khans – Salman, Sohail and Shah Rukh Khan (in cameo). Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo is a treat for the Badshah fans. The supporting cast of the film – Matin Rey Tangu, Om Puri and Zeeshan Ayyub – has delivered solid performances. The Kabir Khan-directed movie is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war. However, the movie is an official adaptation of the 2015 American war drama Little Boy. While Sohail Khan is in the role of a soldier, Salman plays his simpleton brother. The story goes like Bharat (Sohail Khan) enrolls in the army and goes off to fight and then vanishes, leaving Laxman Singh Bisht depressed and dejected. Now, after all this sad part happens, a Chinese origin mother and son (Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu) face the wrath of angry villagers in the wake of Bharat’s disappearance.

The camera work of the film is excellent as it beautifully captures hills, emotions and what not. Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan too clearly shown the audience that he is well capable of doing emotional roles and this time too he has proved it once again. Yashpal Sharma is impressive as the army Major. Some of the songs may move audience to tears, for eg – Main Agar and Tinka Tinka. Salman Khan’s performance in this movie may remind you of Kamal Haasan’s brilliant performance in Sadma. Sohail Khan’s brotherly screen bonding with Salman Khan is grand.

Basically, the story of two brothers – one brother goes to war and other stays back and prays for the war to end so that his brother can come back – connects well with the audience. Now, whether his belief can actually bring back his brother or not is what the story is about.

Box office pundits have predicted it to be a big blockbuster but it is yet to be seen whether this movie will do ‘full light’ at the box office.