Flipkart’s quick commerce arm Minutes has narrowed the gap with market leader Blinkit on order value, with its strength in mobiles and electronics pushing its overall basket above the market leader, according to latest channel checks by UBS.

Excluding mobile phones, Minutes’ net order value stands at Rs 500-530, marginally below Blinkit’s average net order value of Rs 518 in Q1FY27, the checks showed. Including mobile phones, Minutes’ order value is higher than Blinkit’s, reflecting Flipkart’s established position in mobiles and electronics.

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Comparing the Players

Swiggy’s Instamart reported a net average order value of Rs 508 in Q1FY27, leaving all three platforms clustered within a narrow band. Amazon’s quick commerce arm Amazon Now seems to be lagging well behind, at an average order value of Rs 400-450, despite growing from Rs 260-300 in UBS’ April 2026 checks, the report added. But UBS stated that Amazon Now’s is a gross figure, and would fall further on a net basis, making the gap wider than it appears.

Minutes’ category mix was more mobile-heavy in its first year but has since broadened. Flipkart is now using the platform to draw customers into its ecosystem for fresh, beauty and personal care and other immediate-use categories, reversing a migration in which shoppers had increasingly turned to standalone quick commerce apps for such purchases, the report added.

In locations where Minutes is live, 40-45% of customers visiting Flipkart also visit Minutes. Metro markets contribute 60-65% of demand, with north India accounting for slightly under a third and south India scaling rapidly, it added.

Minutes is not yet as operationally efficient as Blinkit, according to UBS, with gross margins still below the market leader’s even as cost per order in most cities has moved closer to Blinkit and Instamart levels.