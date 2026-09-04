Passengers planning train journeys in the coming months will have additional travel options, with Western Railways extending the trips of several special trains on special fare through November 2026.

The extensions have been announced to meet additional travel demand and ensure passenger convenience, the Western Railway stated in a post on X. The services span several routes such as Bandra Terminus, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Chhapra, Indore, Bhagalpur, Surat, Haridwar and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Passengers should, however, check their travel dates carefully. While the special services have been extended, Western Railway has separately announced the cancellation of certain trips because of yard remodelling and track work.

Which Western Railway special trains have been extended?

As per the official announcement made by the Western Railways, extended services will run up to different dates between November 17 and November 30, 2026.

Train No. Route Frequency Extended up to 09207 Bandra Terminus–Bhavnagar Terminus Weekly, Friday Nov 27 09208 Bhavnagar Terminus–Bandra Terminus Weekly, Thursday Nov 26 09424 Ahmedabad–Mangaluru Weekly, Friday Nov 27 09423 Mangaluru–Ahmedabad Weekly, Saturday Nov 28 09065 Surat–Chhapra Weekly, Tuesday Nov 17 09066 Chhapra–Surat Weekly, Wednesday Nov 18 09033 Udhna–Malda Town Weekly, Thursday Nov 26 09034 Malda Town–Udhna Weekly, Sunday Nov 29 09257 Bhavnagar Terminus–Shakur Basti Weekly, Friday Nov 27 09258 Shakur Basti–Bhavnagar Terminus Weekly, Saturday Nov 28 09203 Veraval–Haridwar Weekly, Tuesday Nov 24 09204 Haridwar–Veraval Weekly, Wednesday Nov 25 09451 Gandhidham–Bhagalpur Weekly, Friday Nov 27 09452 Bhagalpur–Gandhidham Weekly, Monday Nov 30 09523 Okha–Shakur Basti Weekly, Tuesday Nov 24 09524 Shakur Basti–Okha Weekly, Wednesday Nov 25 09425 Sabarmati BG–Haridwar Weekly, Monday Nov 23 09426 Haridwar–Sabarmati BG Weekly, Tuesday Nov 24 09195 Pratapnagar–Mau Weekly, Saturday Nov 28 09196 Mau–Pratapnagar Weekly, Sunday Nov 29 09119 Pratapnagar–Lalkuan Weekly, Sunday Nov 29 09120 Lalkuan–Pratapnagar Weekly, Monday Nov 30 09309 Indore–Hazrat Nizamuddin Bi-weekly, Friday & Sunday Nov 27 09310 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Indore Bi-weekly, Monday & Saturday Nov 28

Booking open: What passengers should know

Western Railway mentioned that the booking for the extended trips of Train Nos. 09207, 09424, 09033, 09257, 09065, 09203, 09451, 09425, 09523, 09195, 09119 and 09309 is open at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.

The railways have specified that these services will run as special trains at special fares.

Passengers have been advised to check train details before making reservations. Details regarding timings, train composition and halts are available on the Indian Railways Enquiry.

Passenger alert: Some individual trips will be cancelled

Along with the extensions, Western Railway’s X post has specifically announced train cancellations due to yard remodelling work at Agasod and track work at Virangana Lakshmibai Station.

The railway mentioned the works will impact trains from September 15 to October 15, 2026, and November 20 to December 29, 2026, respectively.

Western Railway’s post states that the following train trips “will remain cancelled on the dates mentioned below.”

Train No. Route Dates listed for cancellation 09065 Surat–Chhapra Special Oct 6, Oct 13, Nov 24 09066 Chhapra–Surat Special Oct 7, Oct 14, Nov 25 09033 Udhna–Malda Town Special Sep 24, Oct 1 09034 Malda Town–Udhna Special Sep 27, Oct 4

Passengers using these routes should therefore check the date of their journey carefully even though the overall operating periods of the special services have been extended.

Check train details before booking

With different extension dates and some individual trips impacted by the engineering works, passengers should verify their train number, timings, journey date and stoppage before booking or travelling.