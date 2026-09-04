Passengers planning train journeys in the coming months will have additional travel options, with Western Railways extending the trips of several special trains on special fare through November 2026.

The extensions have been announced to meet additional travel demand and ensure passenger convenience, the Western Railway stated in a post on X. The services span several routes such as Bandra Terminus, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Chhapra, Indore, Bhagalpur, Surat, Haridwar and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Passengers should, however, check their travel dates carefully. While the special services have been extended, Western Railway has separately announced the cancellation of certain trips because of yard remodelling and track work.

Which Western Railway special trains have been extended?

As per the official announcement made by the Western Railways, extended services will run up to different dates between November 17 and November 30, 2026.

Train No.RouteFrequencyExtended up to
09207Bandra Terminus–Bhavnagar TerminusWeekly, FridayNov 27
09208Bhavnagar Terminus–Bandra TerminusWeekly, ThursdayNov 26
09424Ahmedabad–MangaluruWeekly, FridayNov 27
09423Mangaluru–AhmedabadWeekly, SaturdayNov 28
09065Surat–ChhapraWeekly, TuesdayNov 17
09066Chhapra–SuratWeekly, WednesdayNov 18
09033Udhna–Malda TownWeekly, ThursdayNov 26
09034Malda Town–UdhnaWeekly, SundayNov 29
09257Bhavnagar Terminus–Shakur BastiWeekly, FridayNov 27
09258Shakur Basti–Bhavnagar TerminusWeekly, SaturdayNov 28
09203Veraval–HaridwarWeekly, TuesdayNov 24
09204Haridwar–VeravalWeekly, WednesdayNov 25
09451Gandhidham–BhagalpurWeekly, FridayNov 27
09452Bhagalpur–GandhidhamWeekly, MondayNov 30
09523Okha–Shakur BastiWeekly, TuesdayNov 24
09524Shakur Basti–OkhaWeekly, WednesdayNov 25
09425Sabarmati BG–HaridwarWeekly, MondayNov 23
09426Haridwar–Sabarmati BGWeekly, TuesdayNov 24
09195Pratapnagar–MauWeekly, SaturdayNov 28
09196Mau–PratapnagarWeekly, SundayNov 29
09119Pratapnagar–LalkuanWeekly, SundayNov 29
09120Lalkuan–PratapnagarWeekly, MondayNov 30
09309Indore–Hazrat NizamuddinBi-weekly, Friday & SundayNov 27
09310Hazrat Nizamuddin–IndoreBi-weekly, Monday & SaturdayNov 28
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Booking open: What passengers should know

Western Railway mentioned that the booking for the extended trips of Train Nos. 09207, 09424, 09033, 09257, 09065, 09203, 09451, 09425, 09523, 09195, 09119 and 09309 is open at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.

The railways have specified that these services will run as special trains at special fares.

Passengers have been advised to check train details before making reservations. Details regarding timings, train composition and halts are available on the Indian Railways Enquiry.  

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Passenger alert: Some individual trips will be cancelled

Along with the extensions, Western Railway’s X post has specifically announced train cancellations due to yard remodelling work at Agasod and track work at Virangana Lakshmibai Station.

The railway mentioned the works will impact trains from September 15 to October 15, 2026, and November 20 to December 29, 2026, respectively.

Western Railway’s post states that the following train trips “will remain cancelled on the dates mentioned below.”

Train No.RouteDates listed for cancellation
09065Surat–Chhapra SpecialOct 6, Oct 13, Nov 24
09066Chhapra–Surat SpecialOct 7, Oct 14, Nov 25
09033Udhna–Malda Town SpecialSep 24, Oct 1
09034Malda Town–Udhna SpecialSep 27, Oct 4

Passengers using these routes should therefore check the date of their journey carefully even though the overall operating periods of the special services have been extended.

Check train details before booking

With different extension dates and some individual trips impacted by the engineering works, passengers should verify their train number, timings, journey date and stoppage before booking or travelling.