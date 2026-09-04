At this point, I feel that nobody knows the premium smartphone market quite as well as Samsung and Apple. There is, however, a difference in philosophies. While the folks at Cupertino stick to offering minimalist design yet highly aspirational models, the opposition from Seoul does the opposite – giving consumers all the features they can in a fun package while charging a fairly reasonable price. Consider the fresh-off-the-oven, feature-laden Samsung Galaxy S26 FE – the antidote to boring minimalism that is the iPhone 17e.

At a recent media briefing, Samsung was confident that its latest iteration of the Galaxy S will hit the sweet spot in value. No prices have been revealed yet, and it becomes tricky to guess the price considering the package on offer. The Galaxy S26 FE, at first glance, seems no different from the premium Galaxy S26. Good or bad? That’s for you to decide.

Where I can help, however, is with a rough take on how the phone feels. It’s been just over 24 hours, and while my meticulous setup process is still underway, the Galaxy S26 FE seems to have checked the right boxes right out of the box!

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: A quick rundown

Since the “FE” moniker is attached to the name, this Galaxy S model tries its best at achieving a fine balance between premium features and value.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

Like its pricier Galaxy S26 siblings, the Galaxy S26 FE feels nice to hold – courtesy of the glass and metal construction. For a change, the back panel of the phone features glossy glass and not the boring, smudge-magnet matte finish. Samsung tells me that the phone is resistant to water splashes and can survive the brutal Ghaziabad dust assault. While that’s reassuring for a value-minded customer, that glossy finish on the back panel is prone to scratches. But most of you are likely to swaddle the S26 FE inside a bulky case, and that makes me wonder why I have been rambling about the build. Maybe I should have used the Google Pixel 11 Pro’s ‘Rambler’ feature to shorten it? I digress.

As for the design, it looks unmistakably like a Samsung phone. Clean lines, flat surfaces, pastel colours, and a classy overall appeal. It reminds me of all the chic things that I associate with Gen Z – matcha, pistachio, etc.

What’s inside this ‘Samsung for the fans’?

A reliable phone! At least that’s what it seems early on.

Exynos haters beware – the Galaxy S26 FE is based on last year’s Exynos 2500 chip from the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Based on my personal experience with the Flip 7, Samsung’s optimisation of One UI for Exynos chips has improved dramatically, and the Exynos 2500 didn’t emerge as a limiting factor in the user experience. Hence, I am expecting an equally smooth experience with the Galaxy S26 FE, especially when combined with the One UI 9 interface. Based on the early few interactions, the Galaxy S26 FE has performed smoothly, with no lag or jittering animation hindering the experience – even during the setup process!

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

The software part is borrowed from the newer Galaxy foldables and the Galaxy S26 models, featuring the latest Galaxy AI features and the fun ‘My FanCam’ camera feature – an AI tool that automatically centres subjects in videos.

The battery stamina management also seems to be efficient so far – it handled a gruelling early morning 30-minute editorial Google Meet on the loudspeaker, and Jio’s 4G network seemed to drain only 7-8% power (it started the day with 100% charge). Compared to the same session on the Pixel 11 Pro, this handled it a lot better.

Based on the limited time with the camera system, it seems that the Galaxy S26 FE offloads the heavier tasks of making photos look good to AI post-processing. The familiar combination of the 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and the old 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom seems to be limited by physical hardware, and it’s the AI doing all the heavy lifting of cleaning up the noise, sharpening up blurry photos, and brightening up colours. I am yet to fully explore the ‘My FanCam’ feature and all the fancy additions Samsung advertises for this phone.

Battery life? Samsung says the phone should make the most out of the 4,900mAh cell to deliver an “all-day” battery stamina easily. This holds true for almost all phones I get to test these days, and hence, I am not surprised. Last year’s Galaxy S25 FE performed great in this regard, delivering all-day stamina and then some, making it through the first half of the next day.

Also, if you have a faster PD charger, you can make use of Samsung’s 45W charging to top up the battery fast. There’s 15W wireless charging available too, but I miss the magnetic attachment feature I have enjoyed lately on the Google Pixel 11 Pro and iPhone Air.

First impressions of Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

Like its predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE isn’t trying to reinvent the smartphone wheel. Instead, it is focused on delivering solid value for money. What amazes me is how Samsung has managed to replicate the same “premium” feel of the other Galaxy S26 models while being selective with materials and components — essentially building the phone from its existing parts bin without making it feel like a compromise.

What remains to be seen, however, is how much Samsung will charge for the Galaxy S26 FE. My guess is that it will land somewhere between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000, provided Samsung can justify that price with its polished One UI experience and build quality. For now, keep an eye out for our full review.