Secret Superstar box office collection Day 2: Aamir Khan starrer grows 304 pct in this market

Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar has made a good start at the Bollywood box office.(IE)

Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar has made a good start at the Bollywood box office. The film has garnered positive word-of-mouth and everyone lauded the Aamir’s daring step to release a movie on Diwali. On Day 2, the film has shown 304% growth at the Australia box office, as per Bollywood Hungama. In Australia, the film was released on 23 screens and it earned 17,615 USD (Rs. 11.45 lacs). Secret Superstar collected 8,721 USD [Rs. 5.67 lacs] from 17 screens and the movie’s collection went up by 209.39 % on Day 2 in the New Zealand box office, the report said.

As the film has been released during India’s biggest festival it was regarded that it will have the lowest potential to bring in the audience. Hence speculations were rife that the movie will not be able to perform well at the box office. Secret Superstar tells the story of Insia, who wants to be a singer but faces resistance from her father. But overcoming all her obstacles, the Baroda girl becomes popular when she starts uploading anonymous videos of her performances online while wearing a hijab.

However, in the coming days, Secret Superstar will see a tough competition from Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again which is an established brand and deals with a genre that is more audience-friendly.