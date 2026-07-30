MTAR Technologies has received an amended purchase order from an existing customer, increasing the total order value to $324.62 million (around Rs 3,100.09 crore).

The revised order replaces an earlier purchase order worth $238.76 million (around Rs 2,278.96 crore) that Mtar Technologies had disclosed on May 14, 2026.

Incremental order worth nearly Rs 820 crore

MTAR Technologies in its regulatory filing said that the order value has increased by $ 85.86 million, equivalent to about Rs 819.94 crore with the amendment, at an exchange rate of Rs 95.50 per US dollar.

The company also said the execution timeline for the order will be decided at a later date.

About MTAR Technologies

MTAR Technologies is a precision engineering company that manufactures highly engineered products and critical components for sectors such as clean energy, civil nuclear power, aerospace, defence, space, oil and gas, and power.

MTAR Technologies was founded in 1969 and headquartered in Hyderabad,

The company has over 55 years of engineering expertise, operates more than 10 manufacturing units equipped with advanced machining and assembly capabilities, and is known for producing high-precision components with tolerances of 5–10 microns.

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MTAR Technologies serves leading Indian organisations and global OEMs, leveraging its in-house capabilities across machining, fabrication, testing, assembly and specialised engineering solutions.

MTAR Technologies share price

The share price of MTAR Technologies surged 5% during intraday trading. The stock has gained 15.64% over the last three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, MTAR Technologies’ shares have rallied 127.41%.