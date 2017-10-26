Ribbon release date: Sumeet Vyas, Kalki Koechlin starrer set to hit theatres; here are details



Sumeet Vyas aka Mikesh Chaudhary of popular web series Permanent Roommates is all set to hit the big screen along with Kalki Koechlin in a new movie titled Ribbon. The movie is directed by Rakhee Sandilya and will release on November 3. The trailer of the upcoming film had the internet churning on October 3. As per NDTV report, the movie is based on the theme of a “knotty turn and loose ends” of a young couple – Karan Mehra and Shahran Mehra played by Sumeet Vyas and Kalki Koechlin respectively. Koechlin took to Twitter and announced the release of the trailer and said,”Aa gayi hamari ‘real’ trailer.” The trailer of the movie Ribbon begins with a frustrated Shahran, who can be seen yelling at Karan on the terrace for some reason. After a few minutes, the trailer reveals that Shahran is going through her first pregnancy and the due date was getting closer.

Shahran is also battling stereotypical challenges at her workplace while Karan is predominantly caught up with his work commitments. Moreover, the couple’s professional lives take a toll on their personal space and things start to go wrong. Glimpses of their misery are also punctuated by happy memories of welcoming their newborn and the challenges to accept the new responsibility they have of becoming parents. As per NDTV report, Ribbon is an overwhelming emotional journey of Karan and Shahran and has some relatable thing or two for everybody. Ribbon, which appears to be a very realistic portrayal of relationships is expected to win a lot of hearts with its simplicity.