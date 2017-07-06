Ranveer Singh birthday today: Bajirao of Bollywoood starts celebrations early with a Deepika Padukone dinner date

Ranveer Singh birthday today; get up close and personal with the superstar and the reactions on his special day. (Varinder Chawla/IE).

Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh is the common refrain heard in Bollywood today. The superstar turned 32 and wishes are pouring in for him from across the country. Earlier, yesterday an Indian Express report said that the hunk of Bollywood will be immortalized in the form of a wax statue at the Grevin in Paris. He will be the third Bollywood actor to get a statue of his own to grace the institution. The first two are Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Ranveer Singh who debuted in the film industry with Band Baja Baarat went from relative anonimity to superstar status in a very short span of time. In the past few years he has given some great performances as an actor including in Bajirao Mastani, Ram-Leela, Lootera and Dil Dhadkne do. According to the report, while talking about getting a wax statue at Grevin he Ranveer said,”It’s a truly special birthday present and one that will always bring back beautiful memories of Paris. I love all things French, and am grateful to the museum that they have given me a permanent place in wax in their home and their hearts.” The live wire of Bollywood bought a new car for his birthday and was seen with no one else but Deepika Padukone. The two went for a quite dinner night at Taj Colaba.

See pictures of his new car with Deepika on the front seat:

Ranveer Singh drove to Deepika Padukone’s house in Worli. (Photo Credit: Varinder Chawla/IE)

The two actors have tried to keep their feelings a secret but their airport pictures, social media posts, and pictures from several events speaks for itself. Ranveer Singh was last seen in Aditya Chopra directed and produced Befikre.