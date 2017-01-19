Photo: Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel have the sexiest autorickshaw ride ever

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel smolder in front of an auto. (Facebook)

If anyone can look good posing next to an auto, it’s Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel. Diesel shared an adorable photo from his promotion tour of xXx: Return Of Xander Cage in India and what is more Indian than an auto. Except since this is one of the hottest leading pairs we’ve seen in a while, even the autorickshaw is pretty decked up (looking like it belongs in a baraat, really). The vehicle even has Rajasthani kathputli puppets attached in the front, making it the most desi auto ever. The black-and-white shot of the pair sees Vin leaning into Deepika, who’s wearing a floral dress. In fact, if you’ve been following the actors’ India outing closely, you’ll recognize Deepika’s dress from the photo where she and Vin were sharing tea together.

After their smashing trip to India, Vin and Deepika are currently busy promoting xXx in the US. They are slated to appear on the Late Late Show with James Corden and going by the promo clips from the show, they had a blast on it. Deepika also made waves for her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show – mostly because she cutely dodged the question of whether she and Vin were romantically involved. The actress said, “There’s no smoke without fire, but it’s all in my head. In my head, I think we’re together, we live together and we have these amazing babies.”

Watch Deepika on the Ellen DeGeneres Show;

.@DeepikaPadukone made her US talk show debut to possibly tell me if she’s dating Vin Diesel. pic.twitter.com/aNTsHKDcxs — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 18, 2017

While there’s no word on whether there will be another xXx film, if there is, we sure hope Deepika returns for it. The chemistry between these two stars is undeniable. And while their fans will probably never the pair getting together in real life, at least, we’ll have their onscreen romance, which is good enough.