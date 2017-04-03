Music rights for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘The Ring’ bagged by Sony Music for Rs 15 crore

Sony Music has bought Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka starrer’s music for Rs 15 crore as against ‘Tubelight’ music for Rs 20 crore. (Reuters)

After acquiring the music rights of Salman Khan starrer Tubelight, Sony Music has now acquired the music rights to Imtiaz Ali’s tentatively titled movie ‘The Ring’. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma – it is a romantic film. The two would be coming together for a movie after their blockbusters ‘Rab Ne Bana di Jodi’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. Produced by Imtiaz Ali and Gauri Khan, the film is expected to come out on August 11, 2017. Although the budget and other details of the film is not known, the figure at which Sony Music acquired the rights has been revealed. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sony Music has bought Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka starrer’s music for Rs 15 crore as against ‘Tubelight’ music for Rs 20 crore.

The catch is – ‘Tubelight’ has only three situational songs in the movie and are provided by Pritam, while Shah Rukh Khan’s flick not only has more songs but is also doing well in the market. The music for SRK’s flick is also given by Pritam Chakraborty and Abhijit Vaghani.

Other than Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, the film stars Evelyn Sharma, Sayani Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Paras Arora. The film is made under the banner of Red Chillies, Window Seat Films. The film has been shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Budapest and it is possible that its budget is more than Sallu’s Tubelight which stands at Rs 250 crore. And so, it is unclear why Sony Music paid more to the makers of Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’.

Salman Khan’s film is produced by Kabir Khan Films and is expected to release on the 23rd of June. It is set in the 1962 Sino-Indian War and also stars Soha Ali Khan. The music rights for Shah Rukh Khan’s last flick were sold to Zee Music for an undisclosed amount.