How light hearted humour of Wagga Wagga tugs at the right chords

The foreigner called Lucy Kaur, while being part of the patriarch family in rural Punjab, tries to win over her in-laws who suffer from diabetes.

Ananya.Saha

@expressindia.com

The Ad: The ad begins with an elderly Sikh man snubbing his son for getting married to a non-Indian. The foreigner called Lucy Kaur, while being part of the patriarch family in rural Punjab, tries to win over her in-laws who suffer from diabetes. She succeeds when she cooks her father-in-law’s favoured food in Wagga Wagga Diabetes Care oil. The elder man then goes on to praise his Australian bahu and the oil from Australia through the rest of the ad.

Target Audience: 25-55-year-old Indian women

Business Objective: Introducing the chemical-free, healthier range of cooking oils.

The Appeal:

Functional

Emotional

Sensorial

As the consumer preference currently leans in favour of using natural products, this so-called chemical-free and healthier oil range might have an advantage in the Indian market.

Competitive Edge: The challenge for the ad was to combine the health benefit of controlling blood sugar with an all natural product in a believable manner. Wagga Wagga being a real place and not a figment of marketer’s imagination adds authenticity, and strengthens the brand’s credibility.

Tone of Voice: Humorous

Verdict: The ad, titled The Australian that helps control blood sugar, features a quintessentially Indian story — a young bahu trying to become part of her new family. The ad follows the thought that Indian brides are usually judged by their cooking prowess, and the very Australian Lucy Kaur is shown making her way to her in-laws’ heart through her culinary skills. Not only does she seem desperate to ‘fit’ in by wearing a salwar-kameez, covering her head with a duppatta, and speaking Punjabi, she even cooks her father-in-law’s favourite dish.

What better way to connect with housewives, young and old, than with a story that resonates so well with the Indian saas-bahu ethos? As the old patriarch of the family goes gaga over the new cooking oil that his Australian daughter-in-law has introduced, it seems like a desperate attempt to make consumers remember the rather non-conventional brand name. This is one of the four ads of the multimedia campaign which aims to introduce the brand into the Indian market. The other ads feature products such as Wagga Wagga Heart care, Wagga Wagga Sautés and Salads, and Wagga Wagga Superfry.

It is attention-grabbing, yes, but misses on the repeat-watch value. It scores well with its storyline over its competitors with an ad that not only reflects the origins of the brand and its differentiated product benefit, but also with communication that is fresh; and not like the advertising in the category which has either beautiful shots of tables laden with food, or an overprotective wife taking care of her husband’s ‘heart’ by changing the brand of cooking oil. The ad could definitely persuade one to pick up a Wagga Wagga bottle, and therefore, we think it works.

Rating: 7/10

@ananyas