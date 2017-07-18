Game of Thrones season 7 live streaming of episode 1: Upset fans slam HBO on Twitter after crash

Many GoT season 7 viewers had paid for channel subscription to see the live stream the premiere on mobile devices and television sets.

Game of Thrones season 7 live streaming of episode 1: Fans of Game of Thrones were upset yesterday after both live streaming services of HBO crashed during the premiere of series seven. Both HBO Now and HBO Go seemed to fell under pressure after millions across the globe tuned in to watch the first episode of the new series, dailymail.com report said. Most of them took to Twitter to share their unhappiness and also sought answers.

As per the report, many GoT season 7 viewers had paid for channel subscription to see the live stream the premiere on mobile devices and television sets. Service was reportedly down in the US and as well as Latin America.However, it is still not clear on how many viewers were affected by this, the website report added.

Pleading for help, one person said on Twitter, I’M FREAKING OUT!’ Expressing his anger, another tweeted, “Imagine paying for HBO Go just for this show and it crashes during the premiere”. However, the issue was resolved in the middle of the show. Fans were then quick enough to praise the premiere, dailymail.com report said.

As per Indian Express report, in India, Hotstar, which was supposed to stream the first episode just after it had aired in the United States, had to face criticism on social media from fans who were unable to watch the episode because of a glitch delaying the streaming. Fans who subscribed, instead got an error message on their screens saying, “Something went wrong – we’re working on it. Please try again in a bit”. The anger of fans was palpable.

Both HBO and Hotstar had launched a campaign to encourage fans to watch the show in a legal manner rather than downloading the pirated copy from Torrent sites.