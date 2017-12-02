Bigg Boss 11 eliminations: Bandgi Kalra to be evicted on Sunday in Weekend Ka Vaar?

Bandgi out from BB 11? (Photos from Twitter)

Bigg Boss 11 eviction: All Bigg Boss viewers and fans are curious to know about the contestant who will be evicted next! Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra and Luv Tyagi are nominated for this week. According to poll – “Who do you think will get evicted from Bigg Boss 11 this week?”, Bandgi Kalra should be evicted. Last week, Sapna Choudhary was evicted. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan saw the elimination of the Haryanvi dancer. The episode was aired tonight on Colors channel. “I am happy. I am taking back a lot of memories with me. I want to meet all of them (housemates). There is nothing against anyone. I think everyone is right at their place,” Sapna said after her eviction from the Bigg Boss house in Lonavala. Hina Khan, Sapna, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma were nominated for evictions.

POLL RESULTS: Bandgi Kalra!

Who do you think will get evicted from @BiggBoss 11 this week? — IE entertainment (@ieEntertainment) November 28, 2017

Sapna believes television producer Vikas Gupta has the potential to emerge as the winner of the 11th season of the popular television reality show. For Sapna, the main reason to be a part of the show, where celebrities and commoners are locked inside a house for three months without any communication with the outside world, was to use it as a medium to break the stereotype against dancers. “I am a dancer, but that does not mean I am not a good girl. In the show, everyone started looking at me respectfully. This show (Bigg Boss) gets you work. I am glad to be a part of the show,” she said.

Prior to Sapna, Benafsha Soonawalla was eliminated from Bigg Boss 11 house. Before Benafsha, Sabyasachi Satapathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui got evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss after receiving lesser votes in comparison to other nominated participants.

And, prior to Sabyasachi and Mehjabi’s eliminations, YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja was evicted after she entered the show with a lot of fanfare only a few weeks ago.