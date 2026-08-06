The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved the construction of the 135.871-km, four-lane access-controlled Guwahati-Tezpur corridor on National Highway-15 in Assam, according to official statement.

The highway project will be developed under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Toll model at an estimated cost of Rs 8,970.20 crore under the National Highways (Original) programme. Once completed, the corridor is expected to improve connectivity between Guwahati and Tezpur while strengthening transport links across Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the CCEA, the project envisages construction of an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) (4.9 Km.) in Tezpur Bypass, which has been finalised in coordination with IAF and would decongest existing NH-27 (East-West Corridor) on the south side of Brahmaputra river.

Five bypasses, bridges and flyovers planned

The project includes the construction of five major bypasses spanning about 58.7 km to divert through traffic away from densely populated areas. These bypasses will help reduce congestion in Baihata Chariali, Sipajhar, Kharupetia, Dekiajuli and Tezpur.

To support uninterrupted traffic flow, the project will also include 15 major bridges, 30 minor bridges, 19 flyovers, 46 underpasses and nearly 210 km of service roads. An elephant underpass has also been planned along the Tezpur Bypass to facilitate safe wildlife movement while minimising disruptions to highway traffic.

The access-controlled design is intended to improve traffic efficiency while ensuring safe local connectivity through dedicated service roads and grade-separated crossings.

Faster travel, stronger regional connectivity

According to the CCEA, the project will increase average travel speeds by 100 per cent, reduce travel time to half, improve overall road safety, enhance fuel efficiency, and lower vehicle operating costs, thereby enhancing regional mobility and socio-economic development.

The new corridor is also expected to strengthen connectivity with major economic and social hubs across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. It will provide improved access to eight PM Gati Shakti economic nodes, including industrial parks, two aspirational districts of Darrang and Udalguri, and important tourist destinations such as Maa Kamakhya Temple, Kaziranga National Park and Orang National Park.

In addition, the upgraded highway will improve connectivity to key logistics infrastructure, including three major railway stations, two airports and two inland waterway terminals, enabling faster movement of passengers and freight across the region.

The Guwahati-Tezpur corridor is expected to play a significant role in improving transport efficiency in Northeast India while supporting industrial growth, tourism and regional economic development through better road infrastructure.