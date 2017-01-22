Baba Ramdev on The Kapil Sharma Show: 5 interesting points; watch snippets

Baba Ramdev on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show (Twitter)

It seems while people are waiting for the Sunday episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to see Baba Ramdev singing his favourite song and blushing while revealing how he was proposed by a foreigner woman in Los Angeles, the Yoga Guru himself is much excited about it. At least it is visible from his Twitter timeline, as Baba Ramdev has reposted a tweet mentioning his appearance on the show and pinned the post on his Twitter Timeline. The Yoga Guru wrote along with the post, “Watch me with @KapilSharmaK9 at 9 pm today on @SonyTV in #TheKapilSharmaShow.” The snippets of the episode have already popularise among the audience as all of these has got lakhs of views on video sharing channel YouTube. Here are the five interesting things Baba Ramdev did on the show:

1: You must have seen Baba Ramdev in a dancing battle with Ranveer Singh but on the comedy show, he will sing his favorite song. Now it will be exciting to see the expression of Kapil Sharma, who also fond of singing and often sings on the show, watching Baba singing.

2: Baba Ramdev left Kapil Sharma speechless on the question of his age. When Kapil asked him his age, the Yoga Guru quipped “Umar unki puchhi jati hai jinka byaah karna ho” (age should be asked from those who has to marry).

3: You must have seen Baba Ramdev defeating Olympic silver medallist Andrey Stadnik 12-0 in a friendly match played in second season of Pro Wrestling League, now its time for Kapil Sharma. The ace comedian will be swept off his feet on his own show in the literal sense and will be a little out of breath as Baba Ramdev will make him run around the set of the show.

4: Ramdev will also teach some Yoga postures to Navjot Singh Sidhu and to Sunil Grover aka Doctor Mashoor Gulati on the show making them panting.

5: Though Baba Ramdev escaped from the question of his age by saying the question should be asked from those who has to marry, he revealed that once he was proposed by a woman in Los Angeles. According to reports, Baba Ramdev shared with Kapil that a woman proposed him for marriage during his yoga session in Los Angeles. He added that the woman didn’t come alone. She was accompanied by her entire family while proposing Baba.