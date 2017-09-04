VTU results 2017: Application for revaluation for BE, BTech courses begins from today; last date Sep 9

Students can log on to the official website of the university and submit the online filing applications from today. (PTI)

VTU results 2017: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) that released the results for the semester exams of Bachelor of Education (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) courses on Saturday, has begun the revaluation process and photocopy of answer scripts of 1st to 6th semester of BE/ BTech courses from Monday, September 4. The last date to submit the online filing of applications without penalty is September 9, as per the report by the Indian Express. Students can log on to the official website of the university and submit the online filing applications from today. The semester exams of BE and B.Tech courses were conducted in June and July, this year.

As per the new rules that were introduced by VTU this year onwards, if a student scores less after the re-evaluation than his/ her original scores, then the latter will be retained. As per the report, this new system will ome into effect with the June/July 2017 examination for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. This moves comes at a time when several engineering students, who are part of the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS), were found failing after the re-evaluation process. There are close to 1.2 lakh students studying in the CBCS courses.

How to apply for VTU reevaluation process-

Students may follow in the steps mentioned below to apply for VTU re-evaluation:

Step 1: Log on to the relevant website – preexam.blr.vtu.ac.in for Bengaluru region while for other regions, it is preexam.vtu.ac.in

Step 2: A webpage will appear in which you may need to enter login id and password in th erespective fields

Step 3: Pay the revaluation fees of Rs 400 per subject and photocopy for Rs 300 per subject. The candidate also has to pay application fees of Rs 20.