EduBridge launches ‘Learn and Earn’ and ‘Secure Your Salary’ to create safe financial ecosystem for learners

EduBridge has announced the launch of two new offerings to give its learners ‘Learn and Earn’ and ‘Secure Your Salary’. Learn and Earn is a payment offering where a learner enrolls for the course of their interest and avails the interest-free, payment plan for upto 15 months.The difference in this offering is EduBridge help learners find the right interest-free payment plan along with assured scholarship of Rs 24,000 with 110% money back, job guarantee linked courses.

“Skill development is quintessential to the nation’s progress. Over the last 12 years, we have seen a number of roadblocks that learners face, before enrolling for a skilling initiative and we wanted to do our bit to make the learning journeys more accessible and easier for them. These two new offerings are a small initiative that we have made to help learners surpass such challenges, and focus on creating a sustainable workforce, while they emerge as thought leaders, encouraging the upcoming generation to follow suite,” Girish Singhania, CEO, EduBridge, said.

These offerings were launched in the effort to create a useful ecosystem for learners and professionals and encouraging them to enroll for the best in class, certification programs by EduBridge and also as promoted by the Government of India, with focus on the development of one’s career path. The ‘Learn and Earn’ offering encourages learners to focus on training and learning without having to worry about finances and the ‘Secure Your Salary With Digit Group’s Total Protect Policy’ ensures that the learner or the professional are able to manage their monthly expenses, till they find another job.

The company claims that there are many other benefits attached to this offering apart from assured scholarship like interest free EMI facility, lifetime access to course contents, free professional resume builder and resume correction services, free sessions with industry experts among others.

The courses that come under the 110% money back, job guarantee umbrella include Advanced Certification Course in Data Analytics, Advanced Certification Course in Java Full Stack Development, Advanced Certification Program in Software Testing, Advanced Certification Program in Investment Banking Operations.

Another offering launched by EduBridge namely Secure your Salary with Digit Group’s Total Protect policy offering insured the learner in an event of an unfortunate, loss of job, employment. This offering is available as part of the package on all courses offered through EduBridge. Upon the application of certain enlisted conditions by the insurance partner, the learners will be able to avail of a salary of upto Rs 1.2 lakhs in an event of a job loss.

