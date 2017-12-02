AICTE to shut down 300 engineering colleges in India? Check if your institution is in danger too!

In a decision taken by the government, more than 300 private engineering colleges would be reportedly asked to stop functioning from the 2018-19 academic session. (PTI)

In a decision taken by the government, more than 300 private engineering colleges would be reportedly asked to stop functioning from the 2018-19 academic session. The institutions which have less than 30 percent enrolment for five consecutive years, would be asked not to undertake any admission process for any fresh batch, as per the report by the Times of India. With total intake capacity of 13.56 lakh, India has close to 3,000 private engineering colleges offering undergraduate courses, as per the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) website. The report adds that out of these, there are around 800 engineering colleges whose enrolment percentage is less than 50 percent. Not only this, as per the Human Resource Department (HRD) sources, over 150 out of 300 institutions which would be asked to close operations as engineering colleges, have less than 20% enrolment. So, if your college is also having the same problem, it might have to face the heat.

Meanwhile, another 500 engineering colleges are under the scanner for not being able to fill up seats according to a senior HRD official. All such colleges have been asked by AICTE to consider alternate options like converting to science colleges or vocational education institutions, the report added. The matter will, however, be finalised by end of December 2017.

AICTE earlier in the month of September wanted to shut down about 800 engineering colleges across India as there are no takers for their seats, and the admissions are plunging in these institutions. AICTE has earlier given a nod to the closure of more than 410 colleges across India, from 2014-15 to 2017-18. Out of these 20 are in Karnataka. The maximum number of institutions was approved for closure in 2016-17. Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have the maximum number of institutions that were shut, the report added. A progressive closure means that the college can no more admit students to the new batch but the existing students will continue.

AICTE had also introduced the plan for teachers training keeping in mind the quality of engineering education and their employability being a big challenge.