2 pct fall in highest cut off in DU Non Collegiate Women Education Board

The third cut-off list of DU’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) released today saw a two per cent drop in highest cut-off compared to the previous list for B Com and B A programmes. Miranda House announced its highest cut-off at 86 per cent a drop from its previous highest 88 per cent. NCWEB, which offers B Com and B A courses had on July 1 released its first cut-off with the highest being 90 per cent for B Com at for Hansraj and Miranda colleges. “Admissions will be done on July 13, 14 and 15 between 9.30 am and 1.30 pm at its respective teaching centres,” a release from Delhi University said.

The lowest cut-off is 33 per cent for ST category students for both the programmes. Now women students residing in National Capital Territory who had registered for B A programme and B Com in regular colleges of Delhi University are also eligible for NCWEB. “This will come as a relief to the female applicants from Delhi who missed the opportunity of applying to NCWEB as an option in the university registration form,” another release issued by the varsity said. The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degrees from Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the board.