Income Tax department can now send communication to more addresses

The central board of Direct Taxes has amended the rules relating to service of notice, summons, requisition or order. The step widens the scope of addresses that the I-T department can use for delivering any form of communication with the taxpayers. The I-T can now use address of the assessee as available with the banks, post office, insurer or that available in government/local authority records. It can also include communication address provided under PAN database, which is meant for filing statement of financial transaction. The extant rule provides that the I-T could use the address from either the PAN database or a taxpayer’s registered office address. Experts said the change in rule was to ensure tax authorities can track those asseesses who aren’t reachable at the addresses available with the department.