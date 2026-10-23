The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is looking to measure unpaid household work as part of the revised Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) from January 2027. The ministry also plans to better identify digital platform workers under the survey.

MoSPI has been conducting the PLFS since 2017, measuring unemployment and labour force participation. The PLFS was revamped from January 2025 to provide monthly, quarterly and annual estimates for both rural and urban areas.

The ministry has been collecting information on digital platform workers, a subset of gig workers, on an experimental basis since January 2026.

Starting January 2027, the PLFS will include a question to identify households having at least one digital platform worker. “The question is intended to identify whether any member of the household has ever engaged in digital platform work during the specified reference period,” the ministry said.

The PLFS will also track unpaid household work and caregiving activities for the first time.

“A substantial proportion of women in India spend considerable time on unpaid household and caregiving activities, such as cooking, cleaning, childcare and care of elderly, sick or disabled family members,” the ministry said.

“While such activities contribute significantly to household well-being and facilitate the participation of other household members in paid employment, they have not been measured separately in PLFS until now.”

The Time Use Survey captures these activities, but it is not conducted annually. To bridge this gap and enable annual reporting through PLFS, the ministry will introduce specific questions to capture engagement in own-use production of goods, unpaid household and caregiving activities, volunteer work and unpaid trainee work.

The PLFS has also been modified by incorporating additional questions to measure labour underutilisation on an experimental basis, the ministry said. “This may provide a more nuanced picture of labour-market conditions by capturing different dimensions, with their estimates and related data to be considered for dissemination, as appropriate, following further examination and consultation,” the ministry said.

MoSPI has sought comments and suggestions from policymakers, researchers, academic and research institutions and members of the general public on the proposed modifications within 15 days.