Following a strong backlash by industry associations, the Gujarat government on Friday lifted the power cut on industries in South Gujarat.

The Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) had given a notice of once-in-a-week eight-hour staggering last week, and the power cut began within a couple of days.

On October 16, Gujarat’s power demand reached a record high of 29,822 MW due to various factors, including higher electricity consumption, Navratri festivity, and increased industrial activity before Diwali.

The staggering was part of measures to tackle the severe power crunch. While securing central coal allocation, getting additional power grid allocation, or even asking non-operational plants to start operating were considered steps that would help the industries, the power staggering had started hitting the industries hard. Gujarat has traditionally been a power-surplus state.

Industries were apprehensive of mounting losses, including production and business, due to the power staggering just a fortnight before Diwali. The textiles sector was anticipating weekly losses of Rs. 300 crore.

Ashok Jirawala, president of the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), said the decision was taken following representations by the association and other stakeholders.

ALSO READ India & Poland aim to double trade by 2030

“The move is appreciated, and it will bring more investment to Gujarat,” said Ashish Gujarati, president of the Pandesara Weavers Cooperative Soc. Ltd., confirming that on Friday late afternoon there was no power cut.

Stakeholders in South Gujarat have received a message from the DGVCL saying that the staggering stands cancelled.