Imports of pulses surged 67% to 2.06 million tonne (MT) in the April-August period of FY27, amid concerns over a dip in domestic output due to the El Nino threat, trade sources said.

In terms of value, imports rose 38% to $1.18 billion, indicating that global prices remain relatively subdued despite higher demand from India.

ALSO READ How could El Niño disrupt the Panama Canal and global trade?

However, traders said that imports in the next few months would slow down as prices of yellow peas and lentils sourced from Canada have increased in the last month because supplies from Russia have been disrupted due to its conflict with Ukraine.

In terms of varieties, masur and yellow peas imports in the April-August period of FY27 surged 200% and 114% to 0.64 MT and 0.62 MT, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Tur imports increased by 10% to 0.35 MT in the first five months of the current fiscal year. Urad imports declined by 3% to 0.27 MT during the same period.

Sowing of kharif Kharif pulses has been completed, and the area sown this season is 11.84 million hectares, an increase of 1.42% year-on-year. The crop has been hit because of deficient rainfall in several key growing regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka. The rainfall and temperature pattern in winter months would impact the sowing of chana and masur (lentil), key rabi variants of pulses.

India’s pulse imports dropped sharply by 34% to $3.63 billion in FY26 year-on-year, which trade sources attribute to sluggish demand and a robust domestic crop. Imports were a record $5.54 billion in FY25.

Average retail prices of major pulse variants – tur, gram and urad – increased to Rs 132.75/kg, Rs 93.48/kg and Rs 125.46/kg on Saturday, according to the price monitoring cell of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA). This represents an increase of 15%, 7.5% and 10%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, the government is unlikely to reduce import duties on pulses, whose prices have firmed up due to perceived supply constraints. Sources said despite the threat of El Nino, domestic kharif crops prospects have not been significantly impacted, while there is ample global supply and a buffer stock of around 4.5 MT.

In November 2025, the government imposed a 30% import duty on yellow peas, a cheaper variant of gram, ending duty-free imports of the pulse variant from December 2023. In March 2025, a 10% import duty on lentils was imposed and these levies have been extended till the end of FY27.

India imports about 18%-20% of its annual consumption of pulses –tur, urad, masoor (lentils), yellow peas and Bengal gram –from Canada, Russia, Brazil, Myanmar and Africa. With a share of 25%, tur variant has the largest share in the total pulse import of 6 MT in FY26, followed by lentils (19%), yellow peas (18%) and urad (16%).