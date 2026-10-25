India has a shortage of domestic investable assets, as the country is not creating enough fairly priced assets for savers to invest in, according to Tanay Dalal, senior vice president – business & economic research at Axis Bank. This shortage is contributing to capital outflows. As per Axis Bank’s research, India’s financeable current account deficit, has declined to 0% of GDP from around 2% of GDP earlier. That, Dalal tells Shubham Rana and K G Narendranath, is the more fundamental challenge. If domestic capital investments rise and investable assets become more accessible to households, part of this imbalance could be addressed, Dalal said. Edited excerpts:

Q. Where do you see GDP growth in FY27?

A. We forecast GDP growth at 7.3% in FY27, up from 7.1% earlier. Part of the upward revision reflects the support being provided by the public sector, which is helping cushion the impact of prevailing economic challenges.

However, as this support is gradually withdrawn, it could weigh on growth going forward. Accordingly, our FY28 GDP growth forecast stands at 7.1%, compared with our earlier estimate of 7.2%.

Q. What is your view on India’s investment and consumption situation?

A. I would hazard a guess that domestic consumption isn’t as strong as it might appear. If you look at indicators such as the Retailers Association of India’s retail sales data, much of the growth appears to be driven by price effects. Air traffic trends are not particularly strong either. Petrol consumption, which is a useful indicator for household transport activity, is also not showing robust growth. UPI transactions growth has slowed, while GST collections, which provide an indication of final consumption demand, have also moderated. One of the biggest concerns is that consumer credit is rising very rapidly.

A key factor supporting consumption at present is public sector support. Based on our estimates, if one combines spending by the Centre, state, and PSUs, support since the war began amounts to around 1.7% of GDP. The IMF defines these as indirect subsidies.

Q. Private sector capex has been rising but is restricted to a few sectors such as power, roads and data centres. The broader areas of the economy, which are more employment intensive, and include the smaller units, the informal sector, and the unlisted companies, don’t seem to have equal participation.

A. The IMF offers one explanation for this. If you look at last year’s Article IV consultation report, it suggests that the MSME sector has adequate access to subsidised credit. The sector also benefits from incentive structures that may discourage firms from scaling up into large enterprises. As a result, growth capital may not be an imperative for many of these businesses. This is not a new issue and has been highlighted by both the World Bank and IMF over the years.

Q. Do you mean perverse incentives exist for MSMEs stunting their own growth?

A. Incentives available to MSMEs are significant. As firms scale up and transition into larger enterprises, they may lose access to a number of sector-specific benefits, including government guarantees and tax incentives. As a result, the incentive to expand beyond a particular size may not always be as strong as policymakers would like.

Q. But such policies have, in recent years, been progressively disbanded.

A. To an extent. As of last year, around 75% of Indian manufacturing firms had fewer than five employees, according to the IMF. There is still a long way to go, and the transition may not be happening fast enough.

A deeper issue is the shortage of domestic investable assets, which is contributing to capital moving overseas. Our research suggests that the financeable CAD, which was previously around 2% of GDP, has now declined to 0% of GDP. That, in our view, is the more fundamental challenge.

We have more savings than the stock of investable assets currently being created. As a result, a portion of those savings is finding its way overseas. India is not creating enough fairly priced assets for savers to invest in, which is one reason domestic valuations remain elevated relative to global peers.

If capex were to increase and those assets became more accessible to households, part of this imbalance could be addressed. However, that would likely require asset valuations to moderate.

Q. Domestic savings rate has been declining in recent years and still remains at a very low level, despite a recent marginal improvement. This is a concern as India depends largely on domestic savings for its investment needs.

A. Let’s examine that assumption. The current account deficit is the difference between domestic investments and domestic savings. Over the past three years, the current account deficit has averaged only around 0.5-0.6% of GDP.

That raises the question of whether India is truly capital scarce. We appear to have adequate capital available. Even with the outflows we are seeing, the economy is not facing significant capital constraints. In fact, the cost of capital India is currently lower than in many other markets.

Q. The government itself seems to be concerned about the capital outflows and using various norms such as the FCNR(B). The government wants more foreign capital, while households are heavily indebted. So, your argument that we don’t have a capital problem and capital cost is very low, that is creating a dichotomy.

A. The question is whether we are overleveraged? Perhaps not, although it is possible that the consequences could emerge at a later stage.

Consider the FCNR(B) scheme. It brought savings into the country, but there were limited investable assets available for that capital to purchase. For example, a large foreign bank, may have received significant FCNR deposits and deployed those funds into government securities. The seller of those securities could then redeploy the proceeds overseas. This is one reason pressures on the rupee have persisted.

The issue isn’t our ability to attract capital. Rather, the challenge is that there are not enough investable assets available for that capital to be deployed productively.

Because capital outflows have remained persistent, a CAD of 2% is not financeable. And if CAD at 2% of GDP is no longer easily financeable, then the fundamental equilibrium exchange rate (FEER) framework suggests that the real effective exchange rate (REER) should be closer to 80 rather than 88. then the fundamental equilibrium exchange rate (FEER) framework suggests that the real effective exchange rate (REER) should be closer to 80 rather than 88. In that sense, the currency appears overvalued.

Q. What is your outlook on the Balance of Payments (BoP) for the second half of this financial year?

A. We expect the BoP surplus to remain modest through the year. For FY27, we estimate a surplus of a little over $20 billion, and it could even come in lower than that.

Our BoP estimate is below the market consensus, largely because we expect the RBI to continue intervening in the foreign exchange market at a meaningful scale and because it is taking delivery of its short forward positions.

Q. What is your outlook on the rupee for the end of financial year?

A. By end of FY27, our forecast for the rupee is 98 per US dollar. By June, we expect it to weaken further to around $100 per US dollar.

Q. What do you think about the fiscal situation of the central government and the general government?

A. I think fiscal consolidation is effectively over, both at the Centre and at the general government level. This year we could see a fiscal slippage of around 20-30 basis points at the Centre. At the state level, slippages may be limited to around 5-10 basis points although we don’t expect states to be allowed significant deviations from their fiscal targets. Overall, a general government fiscal slippage of 20-30 basis points remains our base case expectation for this year.

Q. Do you think the government’s medium-term debt-to-GDP goal of 49-51% by FY31 achievable?

A. It is achievable, but it’ll involve hard trade-offs.