Indian Railways transported 22.5% more coal in the first 18 days of October than in the same period last year, rail ministry said on Thursday. The national transporter dispatched 87 more coal rakes a day than in the same period last year as higher power demand and deficient rainfall in some regions increased the need for coal-based electricity generation.

The record loading comes amid efforts by the railways, the coal ministry and the power ministry to ensure adequate fuel supplies to thermal power plants and maintain electricity generation.

During the first half of FY27, the railways dispatched an average of 430 coal rakes a day to thermal power plants, up 7.1% from the corresponding period last year. According to the ministry, the railways sent 14% more coal trains each day in September than it did in corresponding month last year.

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Coal remains the largest freight commodity for rail accounting for roughly half of its total freight loading. Its share rose from 48.2% in FY23 to 49.6% in FY24 and about 50.9% in FY25. However, the share slipped to around 49% in FY26 as coal loading declined while overall freight volumes increased.

Coal transportation is critical to ensuring that thermal power plants receive sufficient fuel to operate without disruptions. The railways is coordinating with the coal ministry to improve coal evacuation, which involves moving coal from mines to destinations where it is needed. It is also working with the power ministry to sustain transportation and supplies.