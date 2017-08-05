GST will be beneficial for film industry in long run, says Shah Rukh Khan

In the next few years people will settle down to it, Shah Rukh says.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday said Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the film industry will be beneficial for the consumers in the long run, adding it a unform tax will aid business too.

“With 28 percent now, I think there is uniformity. Finally the benefit will come back to the consumer… maybe not right now the way GST works. It will be returned back to the consumer not directly but indirectly,” Shah Rukh told reporters while promoting his movie “Jab Harry Met Sejal”.

“Previously, it was different for different states. In some states it was more, in some it was less. So it used to affect all over the country. I think this is a very good thing that we have a uniform tax now. It will help in business in the long run.

“In the next few years we will settle down to it,” Shah Rukh added.

The GST Council has decided on a two-slab structure for cinema tickets, whereby those costing less than Rs 100 would be taxed less at 18 per cent, while those above will attract tax of 28 per cent.