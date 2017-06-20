GST Council exempts Prasadam, human hair from tax at Tirupati temple

Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Sunday decided to exempt Prasadam and human hair at the Tirupati temple from tax. (Source: PTI)

Accepting the request of the state government, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Sunday decided to exempt Prasadam and human hair at the Tirupati temple from tax. The proposal was placed by the Andhra Pradesh minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu during the 17th GST Council meeting which was held in New Delhi. In the meeting, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu had said that the Tirupati Trust is a reputed religious trust involved in services to lakhs of devotees every day. Ramakrishnudu also said that Andhra government welcomed the GST for ease of doing business.

Meanwhile, The Confederation of Indian Textiles Industry (CITI) has also pitched for lower GST rate on man-made and synthetic fibre at 12 per cent, reported PTI. The agency reported that CITI Chairman J Thulasidharan said that 18 percent tax rate levied by the GST council is a big blow for the small fabric manufacturers in power loom, knit and processing segments, and prevent the seamless flow of input tax credit and allow breakage of the value chain.

“If rates are not reduced there will be flooding of the fabrics from China, which would wipe out powerlooms and other SME fabric manufacturers from business. Power looms alone employs around 65 lakh workers in 5.5 lakh units spread across the country,” Thulasidharan said.

The Central government is set to host a midnight function on June 30 for the launch of GST. The government will use the circular-shaped Central Hall, perhaps for the first time, to launch a new taxation system that is set to dramatically re-shape the over $2 trillion economy. Apart from this, a gong will be sounded at midnight to signify that GST has arrived. GST is a four-rate structure that exempts or imposes a low rate of tax of 5 per cent on essential items and top rate of 28 per cent on cars and consumer durables. The other slabs of tax are 12 and 18 per cent.