India has rarely been more digital in the way it pays. UPI is used for everything from a cup of tea to rentals, bank transfers can happen in seconds and QR codes are now a fixture at shops and street stalls across the country.

Yet the amount of physical currency Indians hold is still rising at a surprisingly brisk pace.

Currency in circulation grew 12.5% year-on-year as of July 31, 2026, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest Bulletin. That was slightly faster than the 12.4% growth recorded at the end of June. Reserve money, adjusted for changes in the cash reserve ratio, expanded 12.6%, while broader money supply grew 14.7%.

For a country in the middle of one of the world’s fastest digital-payment transitions, that looks counter-intuitive. If millions of payments previously made with notes are shifting to phones, why does the stock of notes keep increasing?

The RBI itself now has a name for the phenomenon: the “cash paradox”.

Speaking at a global cash-management discussion organised by Bank Indonesia earlier this month, RBI Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu said currency in circulation continues to grow at double-digit rates even though cash’s share of individual transactions is falling because of digital-payment adoption. According to him, the combination is making future currency demand increasingly difficult for the central bank to forecast.

The apparent contradiction becomes easier to understand once two things are separated: how people pay for individual transactions and how much physical currency the economy wants to hold at any given time.

UPI is taking transactions away from cash

There is little doubt about the scale of the digital shift. In 2025-26 alone, UPI processed more than 24,000 crore transactions worth close to Rs 314 lakh crore, according to figures cited by Murmu. The central bank described how even a street vendor can now accept a digital payment with the same confidence as a large retailer.

That expansion means cash is accounting for a smaller proportion of many day-to-day payments. A grocery purchase that might once have involved a Rs 100 note can now be settled by scanning a QR code. The same is increasingly true for taxis, restaurants, utility bills and person-to-person transfers.

But a declining share of transactions is not necessarily the same thing as a decline in the absolute amount of cash required by the economy.

India’s economy itself is becoming larger and with it, incomes, consumption and the nominal value of economic activity continue to expand. So digital payments can capture a rapidly increasing share of transactions while the smaller remaining cash share is still attached to a much larger underlying economy.

In other words, if the overall payments pie grows quickly enough, the cash slice can become proportionately smaller without becoming smaller in absolute terms.

That distinction sits at the heart of the paradox.

Cash is also far from disappearing uniformly

The other complication is that India’s digital transformation is uneven. Murmu said that despite what he called a “revolutionary” adoption of digital payments over the past decade, cash in circulation had not declined, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, among lower-income groups, older people and small businesses. That matters because India is not one payments market.

A digitally comfortable urban consumer may conduct almost every routine payment through UPI. But cash continues to play a larger role in parts of the economy where digital access, connectivity, familiarity with technology or the structure of commercial activity is different.

The RBI’s infrastructure reflects that continued demand. Currency is supplied not merely through bank branches but through more than 2,50,000 ATMs and cash dispensers and millions of business correspondents, who carry much of the last-mile cash-distribution load in rural areas and smaller towns.

Cash withdrawals themselves also remain substantial. RBI payment-system statistics show that ATM withdrawals overwhelmingly continue to be made using debit cards, while cash is also distributed through micro-ATMs and the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System.

So UPI’s success has not created a simple transition in which every rupee shifted online results in a rupee of currency being returned to the banking system.

Instead, India increasingly appears to be operating a dual payments economy: digital payments dominate more categories and locations, while cash remains deeply embedded elsewhere.

RBI does not forecast cash demand from UPI alone

That is why predicting how many notes India will need cannot be done by extrapolating UPI growth.

The RBI says it prepares a five-year forward projection of currency demand each year. It divides the requirement into two broad categories — transactional demand and replacement demand.

For transactional demand, the central bank takes into account expected changes in currency in circulation and variables including GDP growth, interest rates, food inflation and the pace of digital-payment adoption. Replacement demand is separate: notes wear out and have to be withdrawn and replaced even if the overall stock of currency does not change.

That list itself explains why digital payments are only one part of the equation.

Faster digital adoption should, other things being equal, reduce the amount of currency required for transactions. But economic growth can push demand in the opposite direction. Inflation can also increase the nominal amount of money needed to make the same real-world purchases. Changes in interest rates can alter how much currency people choose to keep outside banks.

The RBI Bulletin does not provide a decomposition showing precisely how much of the current 12.5% increase comes from each factor. So it would be a stretch to claim that any single force explains the rise.

What the RBI said instead is that these forces are now interacting in ways that are becoming harder to model.

India’s enormous banknote machine still has to plan ahead

For the central bank, this is not merely an academic puzzle. India currently has about 17,600 crore banknotes in circulation, according to Murmu. The RBI and government-controlled currency system produces roughly 2,800 to 3,000 crore notes every year across six denominations, while around 2,100 crore pieces are disposed of annually as old or unfit currency is removed.

That is a huge industrial and logistical operation involving banknote paper, printing presses, currency chests, banks, ATMs and the transport and processing of notes across the country.

Getting the forecast wrong has consequences.

Overestimating cash demand could leave the system producing and distributing more currency than necessary. Underestimating it could create shortages of particular denominations or strain distribution networks, especially during periods when demand suddenly rises.

That is why Murmu said the coexistence of falling cash transaction shares and rising currency circulation complicates the RBI’s planning for both production and distribution capacity. In an unusually candid aside, he even invited other central bankers at the Jakarta discussion to share better ways of modelling the tension.

The issue also extends beyond how many notes are printed. The RBI is examining ways to improve banknote durability, including coatings and potentially polymer notes for lower denominations, while trying to cut the carbon footprint associated with producing, moving and destroying currency.

Digital India may not become cashless India

The broader message from the RBI is that the rise of UPI should not automatically be interpreted as the disappearance of cash.

Digital payments are clearly displacing notes in individual transactions. But they are doing so inside a growing economy where demand for cash remains significant across large segments of the population and where the quantity of currency required depends on considerably more than the number of QR-code payments.

For now, both systems are expanding together.

That is the paradox: India can simultaneously become much less cash-dependent at the transaction level and still require a larger absolute stock of currency.

The RBI’s conclusion is therefore more pragmatic than revolutionary. Cash remains a significant means of payment in India, Murmu said. According to him, maintaining clean notes, reliable distribution and trust in physical currency remains part of the central bank’s responsibility even as the eventual mix between cash and digital payments continues to change.

UPI may be rewriting how India pays. It has not, at least yet, eliminated India’s appetite for notes.