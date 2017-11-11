Cyber security: Narendra Modi government clears plan for Microsoft led consortium to train officials

The government has approved a proposal made by an industry consortium led by tech major Microsoft to train chief information security officers (CISOs) and other information technology officers from the Centre, states, banks and public sector enterprises (PSUs) on cyber security-related challenges. (Image: Reuters)

The government has approved a proposal made by an industry consortium led by tech major Microsoft to train chief information security officers (CISOs) and other information technology officers from the Centre, states, banks and public sector enterprises (PSUs) on cyber security-related challenges. Officials concerned with technology-related work in the defence ministry, army, air force and navy are also expected to participate in the programme. The programme — Cyber Surakshit Bharat — which will be held in participation with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) has been approved by electronics and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, an official said.

The objective of the effort is to train around 1,200 officers on how to address cyber security challenges. The training programme would be conducted across half a dozen cities over the course of a year. It is expected to start from next month, he added. Besides Microsoft, other members in the consortium include IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Ernst & Young, Price Waterhouse Coopers and Redhat. While these industry members will provide technical assistance to conduct the training programmes, NeGD will provide logistic support. MeitY will provide the overall oversight for the training programme, another official said.

The announcement regarding the training programme will be made at the Global Conference on Cyber Space (GCCS-2017), one of the world’s largest conferences on Cyber Space and related issues, which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on November 24 and 24, the official added. The training programme will focus on cyber security management, cyber health index, end-to-end security issues, standards, network security and security in Internet of Things and industrial control systems (SCADA). The consortium partners will arrange the funding to bring experts and speakers for the programme, while NeGD will manage the logistics and venue costs.