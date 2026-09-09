India’s revised GDP series has brought renewed attention to double deflation, a tool for converting nominal magnitudes into real ones. By separately adjusting output and input values for price changes, it aims to provide a more accurate picture of the underlying real economic growth, writes DK Srivastava

l What is double deflation? How does it help measure GDP?

DOUBLE DEFLATION ESTIMATES real value added by separately adjusting output and input values for changes in prices. Unlike the single-deflation method, which uses one price measure for both, it accounts for differences in how output and input prices move, providing a more realistic measure of sector-wise economic activity.

It helps improves measure real GDP more accurately because it separates changes in quantities from changes in prices on both sides of production. Real economic growth depends on the volume of output created after accounting for intermediate inputs. When input and output prices move differently, a single deflator can either overstate or understate real value added. This issue becomes important during commodity, energy or supply-chain shocks, when input costs may change sharply. Double deflation captures these relative price movements more directly. International statistical standards regard it as the preferred approach for industry-level volume estimates.

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l What role do input and output prices play in GDP numbers?

STATISTICIANS FIRST ESTIMATE gross output and intermediate consumption at current prices. Output is then deflated using output price indices. Intermediate consumption is deflated using separate input price indices. Real value added is calculated as real output minus real intermediate consumption. Producer Price Indices (PPI) play a central role since they track prices received by producers and prices paid for production inputs. The distinction matters because output and input prices do not always move together. For example, a manufacturer may see the price of its products rise by 5%, while the cost of raw materials increases by 10%. Looking at output prices alone would overstate the improvement in real activity. Double deflation captures these differences and improves estimates of underlying production volumes.

l What are the challenges in collecting reliable producer price data?

DOUBLE DEFLATION REQUIRES detailed and timely data on both output and intermediate-input prices across industries. Input baskets often differ significantly between firms and can change over time because of technology, imports, quality improvements or shifts in sourcing patterns. Services-sector inputs can be especially difficult to price. Statistical agencies therefore need robust producer price systems, regular updates of weights and transparent documentation of methods. International experience shows that data availability is often the main constraint on wider use of double deflation. Transparency improves

when national statistical agencies regularly publish methodologies, classifications, source data principles and revision practices.

l What are the pros and cons of using Producer Price Indices?

PRODUCER PRICE INDICES (PPI) provide prices that are directly linked to production activities, making them suitable for estimating real output and intermediate consumption. However, collecting these prices can be challenging because businesses use different inputs and production methods, which also change over time.

In India, Wholesale Price Indices (WPI) where used as producer prices were not being compiled. The WPI included elements such as indirect taxes, subsidies and margins. The introduction of PPIs is an improvement because they reflect producer-level price movements better. However, the effectiveness of PPIs depends on adequate coverage, data quality, regular updates and inclusion of a wider range of services.

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l Can adoption of double deflation lead to higher real GDP estimates?

DOUBLE DEFLATION DOES not mechanically increase or decrease real GDP. Its effect depends on relative movements in output and input prices and on industry structure. In some periods, real growth may be revised upward if input prices rise faster than output prices. This leads to a lowering of the real value of inputs and therefore increases the excess of value of output over value of input in real terms. In other periods, growth may be revised downwards if input prices rise at a rate slower than output prices. Supporters argue that PPIs produce more accurate volume estimates and aligns better with international standards. Double deflation is used for industry-level volume GVA estimation, across the UK, Canada, Australia, the European statistical system and the United States, although implementation details differ depending on data availability and compilation frameworks.

The writer is chief policy advisor, EY India