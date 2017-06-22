Centre to procure 50% of Haryana’s sunflower seeds at minimum support price

State’s Agriculture Minister O P Dhankar said on the request of farmers, the state government had urged the Centre to procure 50 per cent of sunflower seeds so as to protect the interest of sunflower growers. (Representative Image: IE)

The Centre has accepted the Haryana government’s request to procure 50 per cent sunflower seed at minimum support price (MSP) during the current season, the state’s Agriculture Minister O P Dhankar said here today. He said on the request of farmers, the state government had urged the Centre to procure 50 per cent of sunflower seeds so as to protect the interest of sunflower growers. Dhankar said the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), the central nodal agency for procurement of sunflower seed, had agreed to procure up to 50 per cent of its total output at MSP.

Earlier, NAFED has procured 25 per cent of sunflower seeds in the state, he told reporters here on the sidelines of the state cabinet meeting. He said the state government had authorised Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) for procurement of sunflower seed at MSP on behalf of NAFED.