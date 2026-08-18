India has invoked the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism against the safeguard duties imposed by the US on quartz surface product imports from the country. Exports of these items worth around $233 million to the US are now subject to 25-55% safeguard duties effective August 15.

Quartz surface products have architectural and commercial uses. Most commonly, it is used as countertops and wall tiles. Over 72% of India’s exports of these items in FY26 were to the US.

The US duties apply from August 15, 2026, to August 14, 2030.

In the first year, imports of up to 13 million square metres will share a global quota divided into four quarterly parts. India has no separate quota and must compete with other covered countries for access, a GTRI report said. Imports within the quota face an additional 25% duty, while those above it face 50%.

A day before the safeguard duty came into force, India sought consultations with the US on the safeguard duties at the WTO. Request for Consultations is the first step in the Dispute Settlement Mechanism of the world trade watchdog. If consultations fail then any party to the dispute can seek formation of a Dispute Settlement Panel to adjudicate on the issue.

“India may use the talks to question the US findings on rising imports and injury to American producers, and seek an exemption, a separate quota or changes to the measure,” GTRI said.

The safeguard duties built on earlier trade actions—including anti-dumping (AD) and countervailing duties (CVD) levied on Chinese quartz imports starting in 2018–2019, which were later extended to major suppliers like India and Turkey in 2020.

Key US free trade agreement partners such as Canada and Mexico under US Mexico Canada Agreement and select qualifying developing countries are exempt from these duties Australia, South Korea, Singapore and several small developing-country suppliers are exempt. India and China remain covered.

Indian manufacturers have designed their slab sizes, patterns, certifications and distribution networks for the large US countertop and home-renovation market, making it difficult to shift quickly to other markets.