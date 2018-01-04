Arun Jaitley in Rajya Sabha: Global slowdown main reason for weak economy

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in the Parliament today that Indian economy is facing many challenges. (PTI)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in the Parliament today that Indian economy is facing many challenges. Jaitley stressed on the fact that global slowdown is the main reason for weakness in the economy. He targeted the UPA government on fiscal slippages saying that India under UPA had started losing credibility with large fiscal slippages whereas the current government has brought down the 4.6 percent fiscal deficit inherited from the UPA. The finance Minister hailed PM Narendra Modi’s statutory support to the Aadhaar system.