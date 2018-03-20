IAF Hawk jet crashes in Odisha’s Mayubhanj border, pilots injured

An Indian Air Force (IAF) plane crashed in Odisha’s Mayubhanj on Tuesday. (ANI)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) plane crashed in Odisha’s Mayubhanj on Tuesday. The IAF Hawk jet went down in Odisha today. As per reports, the pilot of the plane has sustained injuries has been taken to the nearby state headquarter hospital in Jharkhand. Meanwhile, the other injured people have also been taken to the hospital. The plane crash took place near Odisha-Jharkhand border. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained, a CoI will investigate the cause of the accident, Indian Air Force said in a statement. Meanwhile, the investigation is underway. The aircraft was airborne from Kalaikunda on a routine training sortie. However, the trainee pilot managed to eject safely from the aircraft.

(Further details awaited)