Indian accounting and advisory firm KNAV is scouting for acquisitions in North America and Europe that offer business advisory, high-tech, cloud-based services with the traditional mix of audit and tax. KNAV has raised fresh capital from NKSquared, the US-based investment firm led by Nikhil Kamath. The earlier acquisitions were also financed through funds raised from Nikhil Kamath in 2025. KNAV made acquisitions across the Middle East, the Netherlands, the UK and Singapore in the previous round.

KNAV is among the select group of accounting, advisory and consulting companies to raise funds from PE and VC investors for expansion, growth and technology investments. Uniqus Consultech has raised multiple rounds of funding (Series A, B, and C) totalling $42 million from investors such as Nexus Ventures and Sorin Investments to expand globally. Dhruva Advisors received strategic investment from Ryan. It now has a majority stake in Dhruva. Ryan was looking to leverage Dhruva’s local tax experts, while Dhruva will be able to extend its global reach and meet the growing needs of its multinational clients. They will expand across Asia, the Middle East and Singapore. Springline Advisory has acquired stakes in Ahmedabad-based Smart Accountants and Infinity Globus.

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Global Industry Consolidation

There is a shake-up of the accounting profession and accounting firms worldwide are consolidating, and the wave that began in the United States is now reaching India, Vaibhav Manek, who oversees KNAV’s India operations, said. KNAV has already funded four acquisitions across the Middle East, the Netherlands, the UK and Singapore, and KNAV is scouting again.

With these global acquisitions, KNAV is building towards the $100-million revenue mark from $55 million currently.

There is a structural shift in the profession, and it will become challenging for smaller players as clients increasingly want a full-service relationship, from international tax and transfer pricing to technology and business advisory, that a two- or three-partner firm simply cannot staff, explains Manek.

“Modern audits now demand IT-controls testing and specialist review that require real investment in people and systems. And talent has grown reluctant to build a career at a small practice,” he said. Manek believes most of the smaller firms are seeing the writing on the wall and they will become redundant in a few years.

He expects the transition to consolidation in India is expected to be slower and messier than in America as founders here are attached to their firm names and have high valuation expectations.

KNAV has been scalin its business.The firm now spans seven countries and around 800 people, with a US-India core and a global footprint across Europe, Canada, the Gulf and the Asia-Pacific. As more Indian companies go international, KNAV has been growing to offer them cross-border expertise and services. Clients, he says, are no longer chasing brand names alone and they are able to regularly beat the larger firms when they compete for the same mandate.

Apart from scaling up, KNAV has been investing in building its own technology and investing in AI, as the firm believes it narrows the gap between large firms an small ones. It has built its enterprise AI platform, KNAV Tara, so its audit and advisory teams work on internal infrastructure rather than external tools.

Backed by outside capital and an acquisition pipeline, the India-born KNAV is aiming to become a genuine global alternative before the consolidation wave decides the winners