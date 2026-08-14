Reliance Industries and British aerospace major Rolls-Royce on Friday announced their strategic intent to jointly develop and manufacture a combat engine for India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, marking Reliance’s entry into one of the country’s most technologically demanding defence programmes.

The companies said they will explore setting up a dedicated Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex in India that would serve as a centre for power and propulsion technology. The proposed facility would seek to build capabilities across the entire aero-engine value chain, including design, development, manufacturing, testing, production and through-life support. The announcement, however, is a strategic intent to partner and does not amount to a final contract for the AMCA engine.

The partnership will combine Rolls-Royce’s expertise in advanced propulsion and combat aircraft engines with Reliance’s manufacturing, technology and execution capabilities. For Reliance, the move marks a new foray into aerospace propulsion, while Rolls-Royce already has a long-standing presence in military and civil aero-engines globally. Rolls-Royce is part of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, and is separate from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, which is owned by BMW.

“Our intent with Rolls-Royce is to combine their world-leading expertise in advanced propulsion with Reliance’s technology, manufacturing, scale and execution capabilities to build an indigenous aero-engine ecosystem in India,” Anant Ambani, executive director, Reliance Industries, said. He said the partnership would seek to build a national capability in advanced propulsion technologies and eventually make India globally competitive in the field.

Tufan Erginbilgiç, CEO, Rolls-Royce, said the partnership, together with the company’s existing capabilities and partnerships in India, marked a step towards building a self-reliant aerospace ecosystem in the country. The companies said the proposed complex could also create opportunities for wider collaboration in defence, civil aerospace and new power and propulsion systems.