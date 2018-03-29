A Chinese company backed by Warren Buffet and Samsung could soon be the future of Make in India for Electric Buses

You would be forgiven if you haven’t heard of BYD prior to this. Although they have been around for a while on the global scene. They recently shot to fame for having beaten the likes of Mahindra, Ashok Leyland and in some cases Tata Motors Commercial to the punch on several of the recently released tenders for electric buses under the FAME scheme. In fact, they claim to be the only company in India to have already deployed electric buses for commercial use.BYD is essentially China’s answer to Tesla (Considering China’s very mature Electric Vehicle Market, there is a strong chance that they are much larger than Tesla). BYD is also the only electric vehicle company that is backed by the Warren Buffett seal of approval considering that he holds a 10% stake in the company. BYD is, interestingly, even backed by Samsung who recently bought 1.6% stake in the company for a whopping 398 million USD.

They have recently won multiple tenders issued by various State Transport Units, and will now begin delivery of the 290 buses as part of this tender. After winning the tenders for 290 buses across India, there was an appeal raised by the BYD in the supreme court, in order to make some changes requested, after which the state government withdrew the initial tender.

“Yes, I believe there was some trepidation on the matter last week. This has been cleared now. The Supreme Court ruled in our favour and we have moved on since. Some of the cities, We disputed the fact that experience in building diesel buses, was one of the factors to be eligible for the recently issued tender. . For one we are the only company in India to actually have buses running on Indian roads. There are two models currently being followed by various State Transport Units or (STUs), the first is an outright purchase model or Capex (capital expenditure) by which the company pays us outright at his per-km cost over the life cycle of the bus. In this model the maintenance expenses as they come, the warranty period expectedly varies by cost. The other model which is acquisition through tender has been what most STUs have opted for, as per this model the company will factor in costs holistically over a period of time, including maintenance and warranty and ask for a cost.” Said Mr NK Rawal in response.

The interesting thing is, that BYD is currently the only manufacturer with Electric Buses plying on Indian roads. And both the routes that their buses follow represent extremities of the Indian condition. The first set of buses ply between Manali and Rohtang Pass, one of the most arduous routes in the world. The second set of buses are being used in Mumbai, a city that not only experiences highly humid conditions but also some of the worst traffic (both pedestrian and vehicular) in the world. Till date, they have no reportable complaints. A total mileage of 1.5 lakh has been covered in India using “Make in India” Electric Buses from BYD-Goldstone. They claim their entire ecosystem is happy, the drivers are happy thanks to the automatic transmissions which exponentially reduces, the users are happy. Which is far from a surprise considering that BYD has a wealth of experience in this sector. We are going to re-contest the tender again.’

What really sets BYD is the fact that the technology itself is purely electric, as opposed to the modified platforms that are being used by the competition. BYD says they are the only manufacturer currently that uses monocoque chassis to manufacture buses in India. They are capable of making buses with a 300 km+ range which eliminates the need for a mid-day charge. BYD says this alone can reduce the buses footprint. They claim for every 10,000 km their buses travel a total of 10.2 tonnes of pollutants are reduced from the atmosphere.

BYD-Goldstone believes that the only way to turn the interest of the public to Electric Vehicles is by providing them a commuting experience that is unlike anything that can come from an ICE driven bus. Which is why all their buses are air-conditioned and come are capable of kneeling to a side to allow for ingress and egress of differently-abled people.

Optimistic for a company that has sold 33 buses in three years? It may well be. But Goldstone projects that the Market will grow to 10,000 crores in the course of 5 years and BYD is confident that they will be a large stakeholder in it.

With BYD global prowess in Electric Private Vehicles, we asked NK Rawal whether they would consider bringing EVs to India as well, under the BYD banner. He said “Yes as of now yes, I think as we move forward we will see whether it is feasible in the future. Considering today’s environment. Mobilizing electric private vehicles is still some time away, since, private vehicles need a strong public infrastructure which is still some time away. We feel like electric commercial vehicles can be easily implemented at this stage since buses have terminals and fixed down-times which can be used to charge the vehicles. Private Electric Cars will require an ecosystem for people to start buying. Once there is an eco-system in place we can consider entering the market.”