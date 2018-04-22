Who is Jane Goodall? Honoured by Google Doodle on Earth Day 2018

Earth Day 2018: “It is so important in the world today that we feel hopeful and do our part to protect life on Earth.” These are the words of Jane Goodall, the lady who has been honoured by Google Doodle today.

Earth Day 2018: “It is so important in the world today that we feel hopeful and do our part to protect life on Earth.” These are the words of Jane Goodall, the lady who has been honoured by Google Doodle today. April 22 every year is celebrated as the Earth Day. As the name clearly suggests, Earth Day is the date to preserve and conserve the mother planet. Earth Day was first celebrated in 1920 in the United States. It went global by the 1990s and now almost 192 countries celebrate it.

Google today paid tribute to Goodall, an Ethologist (animal behaviour expert), conservationist, activist, and animal-lover who has dedicated her life to studying and protecting our environment. Born on April 3, 1934, in London, Dr Goodall always dreamt of living among wildlife in Africa. At 26, she followed her passion for animals and Africa to Gombe, Tanzania, where she began her landmark study of chimpanzees in the wild by immersing herself in their habitat as a neighbour, rather than a distant observer.

Goodall’s discovery in 1960 that chimpanzees make and use tools rocked the scientific world and redefined the relationship between humans and the rest of the animal kingdom. As a UN Messenger of Peace, Dame Commander of the British Empire, and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, Dr Goodall travels the world nearly 300 days a year, speaking about the threats facing chimpanzees, environmental crises, and reasons why she feels hopeful. In today’s Google Doodle, Dr Goodall shares her personal message to the world on Earth Day 2018, including some of her inspiration and what we can all do for positively impacting our planet. It is so important in the world today that we feel hopeful and do our part to protect life on Earth. “I am hopeful that this Earth Day Google Doodle will live as a reminder for people across the globe that there is still so much in the world worth fighting for…With all of us working together, I am hopeful that it is not too late to turn things around if we all do our part for this beautiful planet,” says Goodall in her message.