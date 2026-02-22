A man reported to be in his early 20s was shot and killed on Sunday after allegedly breaching the secure perimeter of US President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Announcing the incident, the US Secret Service, which shot down the man, who was armed, said he had made an unauthorised entry into the premises. Trump is currently in Washington DC.

What do we know so far?

The man was seen near the north gate carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can, Fox News reported. Agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office had confronted the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No Secret Service or Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office personnel were injured. The identity of the suspected attacker has not yet been revealed.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The shooting is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the probe will examine the individual’s background, actions, potential motive, and the use of force during the incident.

Past assassination attempts on Trump

The United States is facing a spike in political violence. In 2024, Trump faced two assassination attempts, including one at his golf course in West Palm Beach. Melissa Hortman, a Democratic state lawmaker in Minnesota, was shot and killed in June 2025 along with her husband. Months later, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was also assassinated.