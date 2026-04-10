A California sheriff’s deputy was killed on Thursday (US time) while serving an eviction notice in Porterville, a city in the Golden State.

According to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office’s statement, 60-year-old David Morales was named as the suspected shooter, who opened fire while deputies were around Newcomb and Grand avenues at about 10:40 am local time.

California sheriff deputy shot and killed: All we know

Authorities have since identified the deceased sheriff deputy as Randy Hoppert, who served in the US Navy from 2010 to 2015. He joined the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on January 5, 2020, according to ABC 30.

Hoppert was struck after Morales allegedly opened fire while he was serving an eviction notice at a home on Brian Avenue near North Salisbury Street.

Although the officer was taken to Sierra View Medical Center, a local hospital, he later died there. He is survived by a wife who is four months pregnant. His grandfather previously served as a Tulare County undersheriff.

Having died at 83 years old in 2025, his grandfather served a long career at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, FOX26News reported. Rising through the ranks, he also served on Patrol, SWAT, Investigations, Night Watch, Property Crimes, and Juvenile Unit, while also taking on the role as the Resident Deputy for Springville at one point.

What do we know about the Tulare County shooter?

Meanwhile, suspect David Morales fled the area after the incident. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux confirmed the 60-year-old was ultimately run over by a law enforcement BearCat vehicle as he continued to pose a threat to the area. Morales has also died.

The sheriff established that Morales’ messages to his family members indicated that he had no intention to surrender and planned to “go down in a blaze of glory.”

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According to a Fox26News report, officials said the alleged gunman was not wanted for any crimes and is not believed to have had a known criminal history before the Tuesday shooting.

The US report also showed that 18 firearms were registered to Morales, but he had been using rifles. On the day of the shooting, the suspect left his home wearing camouflages and hid in nearby brush to fire at officers.

#BREAKING A Tulare Co. Sheriff's Deputy was shot and killed while serving and eviction notice in Porterville this morning. Deputies say 60-year-old David Morales opened fire on them, hitting one of the deputies. The Deputy was rushed to a local hospital where he passed away.… pic.twitter.com/64nNccBvMe — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) April 9, 2026

This is a developing story.