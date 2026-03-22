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The US-Israel war on Iran has entered its fourth week with a dramatic and dangerous escalation on multiple fronts. President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum, threatening to ‘hit and obliterate’ Iran’s power plants if Tehran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

  1. Iran’s news agency has published a map marking major power plants across the Gulf and warning that “with the smallest attack” on Iran’s power infrastructure, “the entire region will fall into darkness.
  2. Iran has confirmed charging vessels $2 million to transit the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a new “sovereign regime” over the waterway.
  3. Israeli and US attacks are expanding across multiple Iranian cities, with witnesses reporting explosions and air activity from Tehran to Bushehr, Yazd and Chabahar
  4. Israel’s Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says, ‘we are at the midway point, but the direction is clear.’
  5. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defenses have engaged 341 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,748 UAVs
  6. India has proposed to deploy the Indian Navy to safeguard the oil supplies it receives through the Strait of Hormuz.
  7. US gas prices hit a nationwide average of $3.91 per gallon on Friday, up 93 cents from February 28 when the conflict began

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