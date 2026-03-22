Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office Day 3: Pawan Kalyan’s film crosses Rs 70 cr worldwide

Life 3 hr ago

Pawan Kalyan’s action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, had a strong festive opening but has faced challenges since then. With a worldwide gross of Rs 71.67 crore in three days, the film is struggling to pull in neutral audiences. A strong word-of-mouth push is needed for the film to reach its break-even target of Rs 200 crore.