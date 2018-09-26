​​​
  3. UN General Assembly 2018: French President Emmanuel Macron defends multilateralism, Paris Agreement

UN General Assembly 2018: French President Emmanuel Macron defends multilateralism, Paris Agreement

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, as much anticipated, strongly defended multilateralism and the Paris Agreement on climate change at the ongoing General Debate of the 73rd UN General Assembly.

By: | United Nations | Updated: September 26, 2018 8:56 AM
French President Emmanuel Macron (Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, as much anticipated, strongly defended multilateralism and the Paris Agreement on climate change at the ongoing General Debate of the 73rd UN General Assembly. “I do not accept the erosion of multilateralism and don’t accept our history unraveling,” Macron said. “Our children are watching.”

The French President urged “dialogue and multilateralism” to resolve the world’s crises in his speech, Xinhua news agency reported.

Unilateralism will not work to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as well, he said, while touching upon some of the hot issues across the world.

“What can resolve the crisis between Israel and Palestine? Not unilateral initiatives, nor trampling on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to legitimate peace,” he noted.

Without multilateralism, Macron said, global wars would return. He cautioned that “nationalism always leads to defeat.”

When talking about the Paris Agreement on climate change, the president said: “We will no longer sign commercial agreements with powers that do not respect the Paris accord.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top