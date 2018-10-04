UN chief Antonio Guterres congratulates Barham Salih on election as Iraqi president

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has congratulated Barham Salih on his election and swearing-in as Iraqi President.

The Secretary-General hopes the election of the president will pave the way for the swift formation of an inclusive government in line with constitutional timelines, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman of Guterres, in a statement on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

Salih has nominated Shiite politician Adel Abdul-Mahdi as Prime Minister and tasked him with forming a new government.

Guterres looks forward to working closely with President Salih on all issues of common concern, said the statement.