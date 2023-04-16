Russia’s Putin met Chinese defence minister in Moscow: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow on Sunday, Tass news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.Beijing had announced Li’s visit to Moscow last week, saying he would meet defence officials, but made no mention of a meeting with Putin.

Peskov told Tass that details of the meeting would be released later.Chinese President Xi Jinping met Putin in Moscow last month.Russia and China have declared a “no limits” partnership and have moved to further strengthen their economic, political and military ties since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Also Read Economy to stay on course in FY24: FM Nirmala Sitharaman



Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, a senior official in Kyiv said on Friday. China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia.

Earlier today, speaking at a reception at India House, which was hosted by Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Sitharaman said, “We are together and building strong foundations for a strong, peaceful and harmonious global community.” The Finance minister, who arrived in the US on April 9, participated in the Development Committee Meeting during the World Bank-IMF’s Spring Meeting, a panel discussion on ‘Empowering Women as Entrepreneurs and Leaders’ and hosted the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG).