Two Indian-origin men were shot dead outside a Sikh place of worship in Italy’s Bergamo province late Friday night, in what local media reports suggest may have been a targeted attack rather than a sudden clash.

According to PTI, the shooting happened in Covo, near Bergamo, shortly before midnight on Friday. The victims had just come out of the Gurudwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, a warehouse-style structure being used as a Sikh temple where members of the local Indian community had gathered for preparations related to Vaisakhi, one of the most important festivals in the Sikh calendar.

The two men killed have been identified as Rajinder Singh, a resident of Covo and Gurmit Singh, who lived in Agnadello, as reported by PTI. The attacker allegedly approached the men, opened fire and then fled in a car.

What do reports suggest about the attack?

Italian newspaper La Sicilia reported that about ten shell casings were recovered from the incident site, indicating a heavy burst of gunfire. The report mentioned that early findings had rule out the chances of a sudden brawl turning violent. Instead, investigators are looking at the probability of a “coldly planned execution.”

As per a report by IL Giorno that shooting took place outside the temple in Covo’s industrial area. The report also cited an eyewitness mentioning that the suspect shooter was “an Indian from Antegnate” who also used to visit the temple.

What more is known about the victim and the probe?

Local news outlet BergamoNews, one of the victims, Rajinder Singh, had earlier served as president of the centre and was also linked to the Gurudwara’s grocery outlet. The report also said investigators were examining whether tensions linked to the management of the centre could be one possible angle; however, no official motive has been confirmed.

La Sicilia reported that the killings left the community stunned, especially as worshippers had assembled there for Vaishakahi-related preparations. One of the victims left behind a wife and two children. Local reports added that a public Vaishakhi celebration planned for Saturday was cancelled after the shooting.

How are authorities responding?

Investigators are probing surveillance footage, taking statements from witnesses and analysing evidence. The bodies have reportedly been taken to Pavia for post-mortem examinations. La Silica quoted Covo Andrea Cappelletti as describing the local Sikh community as “integrated” and peaceful.